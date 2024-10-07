Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good afternoon and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Here we go again... Is it November 30th yet? Another hurricane is turning in the Gulf and headed to Florida. Those poor people, it just breaks my heart because I literally know what they are going through. Reminds me of 2005, because after Katrina we got hit with Rita. Saying prayers for the entire state of Florida and anyone in Milton's path.



2. LSU was off this week but there was no shortage of drama in college football this weekend. WOW! Vanderbilt vs. Alabama... What a game and what a celebration! That poor goal post!! In case you missed it, Vandy pulled off one of the BIGGEST upsets in SEC history on Saturday, defeating Alabama 40-35 at home. This was their 1st win against a top five opponent, and their first win against the Crimson Tide since 1984. After the game, students took one of the goal posts from their stadium, marched miles away down to Broadway, (with a police escort) then dumped the goal post in the Cumberland River. It was later retrieved by the Nashville FD. They will probably be fined, but what a cool day in history for the Commodores.



3. The Saints will play tonight in primetime against the Chiefs on MNF in Arrowhead. What was already a tough game on their schedule has been made even tougher by the fact that the Saints have an injury list as long as a CVS receipt. Erik McCoy, starting center- out, Shane Lemieux, backup center- out, LB's Willie Gay Jr. and Pete Werner- out. Mr. does it all, Taysom Hill, out. Will be an interesting game to see what they come up with to stop the Chiefs from going 5-0 after tonight.

4. This weekend was full of beautiful weather and 2 incredible festivals with the Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans and Gretna Fest. These two awesome annual events are always filled with good music and food, of course! But this year's musical line up for both fests were so incredible, my only suggestion is to not have them both on the same weekend.

Fried Chicken Fest (Photo by FCF Facebook)

Cowboy Mouth at Gretna Fest (Photo by Cowboy Mouth)

5. This weekend, I finished up Netflix's new series, Nobody Wants This. 10 episodes in 2 days. Why?? Because it is one of the best shows that I have seen in a while. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell just click. That ending was good but just left me wanting more... Can we get a season 2, please???





Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

