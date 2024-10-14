Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good afternoon and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. What a weekend for LSU football fans! In what was a game for the record books, the Tigers beat the Rebels on overtime on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. This year has been a great one for college football. With the Vanderbilt/Alabama and LSU/Ole Miss games leading the pack so far. 2 incredible victories by the Tigers and Commodores who ironically enough, they both paid some hefty fines in 100k and 250k.



2. The Saints unfortunately lost their 4th straight game on Sunday at home in the dome. It was rookie Spencer Rattler's first start, taking over for Derek Carr, who will be out for a few weeks with an oblique injury. After fighting back from a 17-0 deficit in the 2nd quarter, and losing Chris Olave due to a concussion, the Saints just looked lost and out of sync. As Dennis Allen said, "The defense played "atrocious" and in a week that only gives them 4 days to get ready for the Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos for TNF, it will be interesting to see what kind of game plan the Saints can come up with as they face their former coach.



3. Speaking of Thursday, Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. Well-deserved for one of the best ever to play the game of football. What he did for the city of New Orleans on and off the field was absolutely incredible. As someone who loves football, it was an honor to be able to watch him play in person as our quarterback for 15 years. Saints Hall of Fame first, NFL Hall of Fame next. The luncheon is at noon at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans. Tickets are on sale now at Saints Hall of Fame induction of Brees

4. Get those Dutch ovens ready, we are on gumbo alert! This week, we will have our first real cold front coming through, with temperatures expected to go as low as the upper 40's and it is about time!! I am SO ready to say adios to the heat and hurricane season.

5. This weekend was the first of Oktoberfest NOLA, which brings Germany’s beloved celebration to the Crescent City for three fun-filled weekends filled with German culture. The fest features good German foods, live music, dances, and activities. You can bring out the whole family as they have "Kinderecke", or the children’s corner, that will feature arts and crafts, kids' games, and family-friendly performances on October 18-19, and October 25-26, 2024, at Deutsches Haus just across the street from Bayou St. John at City Park.





