Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Halloween and November is almost here. Weather wise, it was an absolutely beautiful weekend but not so much for Louisiana sports, as the Saints, Tigers and Pelicans all lost this weekend. So, let's just jump into what the heck happened with our teams this week.

2. I still can't believe this, but the Saints have now lost their 6th straight game. The last time they dropped 6 straight was back in 2005, after Hurricane Katrina. They finished 3-13 that season and Jim Haslett was fired as head coach, paving the way for Sean Payton to come to New Orleans and change the legacy of this franchise. After starting this season 2-0 and scoring 91 points in just two weeks, the Saints have fallen apart, literally. Yes, they have had a rash of injuries, but that excuse only goes so far. After getting several key players back this week (Tayson Hill, Cesar Ruiz and Chris Olave), it looked like there was light at the end of the tunnel, but it was actually a train, ready to derail any chance of saving this season. After getting 10 days off, nothing changed except getting another loss and more injuries, as Kendre Miller, Marshon Lattimore and Bub Means, all got injured in Sunday's game. I am out of ideas, and out of words on how to explain how this season has taken such a nosedive.



3. LSU came into Saturday's matchup against Texas A&M sitting pretty on a 6-game winning streak. That all came crashing down, as did Garrett Nussmeier's Heisman hopes when the Tigers lost 38-23, to the Aggies, who are now 7-1 are 5-0 in the SEC for the first time ever. It was an ugly game, in which LSU's run defense was absent, allowing the Aggies to rush for over 240 yards. I said that if they could control Moss, they could control the game and they did neither. Special teams was just awful, with Ramos missing much-needed 3 field goals while Nussmeier was sacked twice and threw 3 picks, all game changing plays. Also, while he never came out of the game, he was seen limping a few times. Thankfully, LSU has a bye this week to rest up before their rival game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

4. The Pelicans, who started the season 2-0, also lost on Sunday evening 125-103 to Portland. One bright spot was CJ McCollum, who scored 27 points against his old team, who traded him the Pels 2 years ago. The Pelicans will try to bounce back in the win column, as they face the Golden State Warriors twice this week.



5. Congratulations to Gonzo's Smokehouse and BBQ who won 1st Place in both the Critics' Choice and Fan Favorite "Most Creative" taco categories as well as top prize of "Best Overall" Taco at TOP TACO New Orleans on Thursday night! Make sure that you go check them out in Luling. They were the hit of the festival!!

6. Thursday night is Halloween! Unfortunately, the forecast currently says that it is supposed to rain all afternoon and evening. Let's hope that changes for all the children who really look forward to dressing up and celebrating each year. I hope everyone has a fun and safe time with their kids and don't eat up the candy.

Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.

