Howell: Weekend Thoughts

1. What a crazy week this past one was. Monday started off with a bang as the Saints let Dennis Allen go. Tuesday was Election Day. Then we had discussions of a hurricane in the Gulf. Merry Market was this weekend as well as rival week with LSU playing Bama and the Saints playing the Falcons and Yellowstone is finally back... So, let's dive right in.



2. Not long after last Monday's column published, news broke that the Saints fired Dennis Allen. It was a move long overdue as the Saints were on a 7-game losing streak. There are lots of rumors that are behind that move, but I will leave all that to the gossip columns. What I do know is that Darren Rizzi was named interim head coach, he made a lot of changes in just a few days, the players seem invigorated, and the Saints defeated the Falcons on Sunday. Seems like the Saints on are back on track, at least for this week. Next up is the Cleveland Browns, now led by former Saints QB and fan fave Jameis Winston. That will be a fun one in the dome.

3. Oh LSU... What was that Saturday night? Playing against their biggest rival, the Tigers had their worse game of the season. I said in our weekly Making the Call piece, LSU had to contain Jalen Milroe. Instead, they let him have a career night, running up a total of 190 rushing yards and 4 rushing TD's. The Crimson Tide came into Tiger Stadium completely embarrassing the LSU so much so that fans started leaving in the 3rd quarter. The Tigers now fall to 6-3, 7th in the SEC and are ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. Any shot at the playoffs rolled out with the Tide.



4. Merry Market was this weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, bringing over 400 vendors to over 10,000 shoppers. A one stop shop for Christmas gifts, crafts and more. It was packed with people and lots of deals. The next market will be in the Spring, if you missed one.

5. Yellowstone FINALLY returned after a 2-year hiatus and boy did it start with a bang, literally. As we all knew, Kevin Costner who played the family patriarch John Dutton was not returning for the second half of season 5. What we didn't know is how or why he would make his exit. I won't spoil it for those who have not seen the show yet, but we got all the answers and more last night, to set up the rest of this explosive season. They say if you going go out, go out with a bang and Yellowstone is doing just that!

6. Lastly, thank you to all those who have served to protect our country and our freedoms. The United States would not be what it is without your sacrifices, loyalty and dedication to defending us all.

