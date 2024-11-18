Howell: Weekend Thoughts

Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions on some random topics that are on my mind. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. We are officially on gumbo watch... Fall weather is finally here! Yes, our first real cold front is making its way to SELA this week and it is about time!! I know homes all across the area will be making gumbo this week and putting their fire pits to good use. I know can't wait to sit outside with a cup of hot cocoa in front of a fire.

2. OH LSU! I don't even know what to say. After being embarrassed at home by Alabama last week, they proceeded to make things even worse for themselves this week losing to Florida. The team had no fire and no passion, just letting the Gators crawl all over them. Any shot at the playoffs is gone and after the way they have played the last 3 weeks; they don't even deserve a bowl game. It is one thing to lose, but to beat yourself repeatedly week after week, is inexcusable. Just like the Saints did, the Tigers need to look in the mirror and make some big changes.

3. Thankfully the Saints are back on track, defeating their old QB Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns yesterday. The team is now 4-7 and just 2 games back from the Falcons (6-5), who got destroyed by the Broncos yesterday (Thank you Sean!) I don't know what will happen with the team the rest of this season, but I do know that Darren Rizzi is making Saints football fun again.

4. The 7th annual Beignet Fest was this Saturday at City Park. The festival was founded in 2016 by Amy and Sherwood Collins whose son, Liam, who was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old. Due to the lack of resources and programs in this area, they created the Beignet Fest and the Beignet Fest Foundation, which raises awareness and support for programs in Greater New Orleans that serve autistic youth and their families. It is a great event for an event great cause that gets bigger and better every year!

5. This weekend, New Orleans own ZEBRA will be performing 2 shows live at the Fillmore in New Orleans. The band has been on tour most of this year but returns home for 2 special shows that they are filming for a future release. They will be celebrating their 50th anniversary and releasing a new album next year. I had the opportunity to cover them at Family Gras back in February and they rocked the house so I know this weekend's show will be just the same.

