1. First and foremost, it is Memorial Day, so I want to give thanks and honor all those who were lost while serving in the military. Without you, we would not have all the freedoms that we have today.

2. The start of Hurricane Season is this Saturday, June 1st and NOAA has predicted that this year will be one of the most active seasons that we have had on record. Why is this so concerning? Well, NOAA is usually pretty conservative in their predictions but this year they are in agreement with the other forecasts of a very aggressive season especially due to the return of La Niña and extremely warm waters in the Atlantic. With it being late May and there have already been two tropical waves develop, it definitely gives us a reason to get prepared early this year.

3. The past two weeks have also been filled with high school graduations. Such an exciting time, because it is the start of new chapter in life where dreams can come true, you just have reach for them. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!





4. This year must be the summer season of sequels. Last week, I mentioned my excitement for Deadpool 3, which is actually called Deadpool and Wolverine. But it is the 3rd movie in the series. Well, DP3 joins several other notable sequels that are about to hit our theaters. This past week, I saw trailers for Bad Boys 4, Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Beetlejuice 2. Before seeing the trailers, I put these movies on my "it can wait list" as I do with most "later made" sequels. But all three of these movies actually look pretty good. I was really shocked when I looked at this year's movie release list, which include sequels to Venom, Twister, Joker and Gladiator among others. After a few years of lackluster movies, I think 2024 may be the comeback year.



5. This has been a pretty good year for college baseball in Louisiana. 6 schools throughout the state will be advancing to NCAA baseball tournament: LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UL, Grambling and Nicholls. Unfortunately, after a heck of season, LSU lost 4-3 in the SEC championship yesterday against Tennessee. But it's not over yet! We will find out later today who is up next for the Tigers in the regionals.

6. The Saints began OTAs last week and we had some interesting tidbits come out of Airline Drive. The Oline looked a little different, where we saw 1st round draft pick Taliese Fuaga line up at left tackle, Trevor Penning was moved to the right side and recently signed guard Shane Lemieux split snaps with Nick Saldiveri at left guard. Cesar Ruiz and Erik McCoy remained at their positions of right guard and center. Taysom Hill took some snaps at both tight end and... fullback. Interesting but not really surprised given how physical of a player Hill is and how new Saints OC Klint Kubiak used Kyle Juszczyk in San Francisco. The next set of OTAs will be this Tuesday - Thursday.





7. This weekend was the 57th annual Jambalaya Festival this weekend in Gonzales. This is a huge event in the city that calls itself the "Jambalaya Capital of the World." In addition to the cooking contest that runs all weekend, the festival featured live music on 3 different stages, a car show, pageant, 1 mile and 5K run and carnival ride. People from all over the state come to enjoy this festival, one that gets bigger every single year.

