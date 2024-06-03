Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on some various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Like Annie Lennox said, here comes the rain again. Well, this weekend was a wet mess. At least there was a lot of baseball to watch (more on that later) The only good thing about all this rain is that the plants stay happy, and the temperatures stay down. What a difference from last year when we were in a drought.

2. May 28th was National Burger Day. Did you know that Americans eat over 50 billion burgers a year? Not hard to believe considering the amount of fast food and casual restaurants who are dedicated to serving burgers. Places like McDonald's and Burger King helped pave the way for newcomers like Five Guys, Freddy's and Moo-Yah. Then there are those like me, who prefer a big, juicy burger cooked on the grill. But if I am going out to get one, Swamp Room has been one of my favorite places to get a burger for many years. Not many places can beat their "Swamp Burger" with cheese fries. If you've never been, I definitely recommend you try one. Tell me some of your favorite places to get a burger?





3. What a weekend for the Tigers! After losing to UNC on Saturday afternoon, the Tigers were back at it on Sunday defeating both Wofford and UNC, all within 12 hours. So, now the Tigers will play UNC again this evening in a winner takes all matchup to advance to the super regionals next weekend. Will the Tigers be able to keep their season going? We will find out later tonight.

4. Due to the length of actor's and writer's strike that occurred last summer, regular television series had a shortened season, some with as few as 10 episodes. The past 2 weeks, several shows aired their season finales like 911, Grey's Anatomy and Will Trent. This is usually the time of year when older cable shows that are streaming will get re-visited for a few months but with the increase of original programming on Netflix and Amazon, there should be plenty to watch to keep you busy through the summer. To me, it means another month closer to football season.



5. Speaking of football season, we found out several interesting things this past week. The Saints avoided having to be filmed for Hard Knocks this year. (Chicago Bears were chosen instead) Also, former Saints lineman Jahri Evans was selected to be inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame and former Saints TE Hill has joined the team's scouting department.



6. But in even bigger news, Drew Brees was in town this past week for a very special announcement. He will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame later this year. In an emotional speech, Brees expressed gratitude to the organization and fans for the love and support that he and his family have received since first signing with the Saints in 2006. It is impossible to put into words what Brees has done for the community both on and off the field. But if you listened to his press conference, you know that he literally gave everything for the team. Brees is one of the best to have ever played the game and we were so fortunate to get to personally witness his greatness.

7. This weekend is the 38th annual Creole Tomato Festival at the French Market in New Orleans. The 2-day free festival features live music and cooking demonstrations on four different stages and of course, some delicious food like fried green tomatoes with shrimp remoulade and Creole tomato jambalaya. Always a fun family event!