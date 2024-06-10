Howell: Weekend Thoughts
1. Summer is definitely here and that means it's snowball season. The snowball business has gotten to be a competitive market over the last few years, especially with mobile stands popping up everywhere. Also, the types of snowballs have evolved from just plain or ice cream stuffed cups. I have seen items like strawberry shortcake, Chantilly and banana split on many menus, which are snowballs stuffed with cake, creams and fresh fruit. Everyone has their favorite though. As for me, I still personally prefer a plain wedding cake snowball or chocolate from Sunny's, a snowball icon in Kenner since the 90's.
2. This weekend was the Belmont Stakes, the last of the 3 Triple Crown races and there were 3 interesting things about this year's race. This was the first time that the Belmont was held at Saratoga Park. The move was due to massive renovations going on at Belmont Park. Dornoch, who went off with 17-1 odds won the race. The 3-year-old thoroughbred is co-owned by former MLB and World Series champion outfielder Jayson Werth. With Dornoch's victory, this was the sixth consecutive year that a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races.
3. It has been an active week for the transfer portal and LSU pitchers. Cam Johnson, Micah Bucknam and Aiden Moffett have all announced that they entered the transfer portal. That makes 7 players total for the Tigers so far.
4. The Saints will begin 3 days of mandatory minicamp this week, which will be their last practices before training camp begins next month. We will finally see RB Alvin Kamara and CB Marshon Lattimore, both who have been absent from OTAs. We will also get our first look at Kool Aid McKinstry, the Saints 2nd round draft pick who has missed OTAs due to a foot injury.
5. Last week, the news came out that beloved Biloxi seafood restaurant Mary Mahoney's had been buying foreign and frozen seafood for years and marketing it to their customers as fresh seafood from the gulf. The owners pled guilty, have to pay a $1.5M fine and are set to be sentenced in September. The fact that a restaurant on the gulf would use foreign seafood over fresh is crazy but what is truly blows my mind about this story is how I have seen more positive than negative comments from their customers still supporting them online. If that happened with a restaurant in New Orleans, I wonder how the public would react??
6. Staying on the seafood conversation... Crawfish season is almost over and there has been a long-standing debate over what is the best seafood option in south. Is it crawfish? Shrimp? Crabs? As much as I do love crawfish, they are only available for a few months out of the year and like this season, the price is weather dependent. Also, the crawfish recipe menu is more limited than shrimp. I do love boiled crabs too, but they are a lot of work. So, I am going to have to go shrimp. Taste aside, they are available most of the year, freeze well and are the more affordable option. Plus, there are so many things you can do with them.
7. Speaking of shrimp... it's also brown shrimp season here in Louisiana and there is nothing better than a good fried shrimp po-boy. But boiled shrimp and blackened shrimp are also pretty tasty too. What are some of your favorite shrimp recipes and where is your favorite place to get a good shrimp po-boy? Because now I am hungry. LOL!
