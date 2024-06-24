Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on some various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. It is officially summer although the temperatures would have told us otherwise two months ago. With summer comes lots of fun... BBQs, pool parties, vacations, etc. This is a big time for families to take camping trips, cruises, head to the beach or Disney. What are your favorite things to do during the summer? Do you have any parties or vacations planned?

Advertisement

2. So, a couple of days ago, we decided to go to Costco. Why is that significant? Well, we have always been Sam's shoppers. But we decided to go check out Costco because you see all these reels online about how awesome Costco is, various deals and hacks, etc. Well, I have to say it was kind of a disappointing trip. IMO, Sam's is better. They seem to be slightly cheaper and have more of the items we like. Although we did see a few cool things there that Sam's lacks, I will say this... It blew my mind that in the middle of a weekday, Costco was that crowded. Yes, it was 11am and they were packed with people of all ages. I hate to see what it is like there on a Saturday. So, now I am curious... What are we missing? What is the big deal about Costco? Do you shop there or at Sam's?

3. Things that make you go hmm... So, I saw this story on the news, stopped what I was doing and thought, really? Why? What real purpose does a 70-foot steel cockroach reef in the Gulf of Mexico serve? I understand it is supposed to help the ecosystem but of all the things that they could have designed, why a cockroach? Just so weird!!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIG1hc3NpdmUgc3RlZWwgY29ja3JvYWNoIHdlbGRlZCB0byBhIHR1 ZyBib2F0IHdpbGwgYmUgc3VuayB0byB0aGUgc2VhIGZsb29yIGluIHRoZSBH dWxmIG9mIE1leGljbyBhbmQgdHVybmVkIGludG8gYSByZWVmLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdnR6RkVTZ0JwaSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z0ekZF U2dCcGk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SckVMZlAzS3BEIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnJFTGZQM0twRDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1gg OCBOZXcgT3JsZWFucyAoQEZPWDhOT0xBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZPWDhOT0xBL3N0YXR1cy8xODA0MTc3MTA0MjYwNTM4NTAw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

4. This past week was restaurant week in New Orleans, where customers have the opportunity to try some of the best restaurants in and around the city who are offer special discounted prices and menu items. Iconic restaurants like Bourbon House, Brennan's, Commander's Palace, Galatoire's, GW Fins and Muriel's participate in the annual event in June. Did you check out any of the restaurants this past week and where?

5. Three LSU baseball players received big honors this week. Griffin Herring, Luke Holman and Tommy White all were named to the 2024 All-American Team by Baseball America. Herring was named second-team All-American while Holman and White were named third-team All-Americans.





Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FuIFRyaW8g8J+HuvCfh7g8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jhc2ViYWxsQW1lcmljYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmFzZWJhbGxBbWVyaWNhPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UaGVQb3dlcmhvdXNlP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhlUG93ZXJob3VzZTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A4NnBQektwRGkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QODZwUHpLcERpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExTVSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQExTVWJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0xTVWJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODA0MjU0NDk2ODE1NTQyNDc2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

6. McDonald's is now offering "Free Fry Fridays" where participating McDonald’s locations are offering a free medium order of fries with just a minimum $1 purchase. The deal is on their app, valid only one time on Fridays through the end of year. If you like McDonald's and order a hamburger or 4-piece nuggets off of their value menu, then it's a pretty good deal to get lunch for under $3.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY0RvbmFsZOKAmXMgSXMgR2l2aW5nIE91dCBGcmVlIEZyaWVzIEV2 ZXJ5IEZyaWRheSBmb3IgdGhlIFJlc3Qgb2YgdGhlIFllYXIgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FzTnU2MTNoam0iPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Rc051NjEz aGptPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlb3BsZSAoQHBlb3BsZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wZW9wbGUvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDQxNTUzNTMx MzI2MzQ1Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

7. Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson is finally headed to the Olympics! Richardson won the 100-meter final on Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon which will send her to Paris next month. I'm excited for her, knowing it has been a long journey for her to get to this point. Are you excited for the Summer Olympics and what competition is your favorite to watch?

