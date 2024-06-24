Howell: Weekend Thoughts
Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on some various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...
1. It is officially summer although the temperatures would have told us otherwise two months ago. With summer comes lots of fun... BBQs, pool parties, vacations, etc. This is a big time for families to take camping trips, cruises, head to the beach or Disney. What are your favorite things to do during the summer? Do you have any parties or vacations planned?
2. So, a couple of days ago, we decided to go to Costco. Why is that significant? Well, we have always been Sam's shoppers. But we decided to go check out Costco because you see all these reels online about how awesome Costco is, various deals and hacks, etc. Well, I have to say it was kind of a disappointing trip. IMO, Sam's is better. They seem to be slightly cheaper and have more of the items we like. Although we did see a few cool things there that Sam's lacks, I will say this... It blew my mind that in the middle of a weekday, Costco was that crowded. Yes, it was 11am and they were packed with people of all ages. I hate to see what it is like there on a Saturday.
So, now I am curious... What are we missing? What is the big deal about Costco?
Do you shop there or at Sam's?
3. Things that make you go hmm... So, I saw this story on the news, stopped what I was doing and thought, really? Why? What real purpose does a 70-foot steel cockroach reef in the Gulf of Mexico serve? I understand it is supposed to help the ecosystem but of all the things that they could have designed, why a cockroach? Just so weird!!
4. This past week was restaurant week in New Orleans, where customers have the opportunity to try some of the best restaurants in and around the city who are offer special discounted prices and menu items. Iconic restaurants like Bourbon House, Brennan's, Commander's Palace, Galatoire's, GW Fins and Muriel's participate in the annual event in June. Did you check out any of the restaurants this past week and where?
5. Three LSU baseball players received big honors this week. Griffin Herring, Luke Holman and Tommy White all were named to the 2024 All-American Team by Baseball America. Herring was named second-team All-American while Holman and White were named third-team All-Americans.
6. McDonald's is now offering "Free Fry Fridays" where participating McDonald’s locations are offering a free medium order of fries with just a minimum $1 purchase. The deal is on their app, valid only one time on Fridays through the end of year. If you like McDonald's and order a hamburger or 4-piece nuggets off of their value menu, then it's a pretty good deal to get lunch for under $3.
7. Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson is finally headed to the Olympics! Richardson won the 100-meter final on Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon which will send her to Paris next month. I'm excited for her, knowing it has been a long journey for her to get to this point.
Are you excited for the Summer Olympics and what competition is your favorite to watch?
Well, that's all folks. See you next week... same time, same place.
