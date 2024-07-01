Good morning and welcome to my weekend thoughts. Each Monday, I will share my thoughts on what's happening in and around SE Louisiana and give my opinions and recommendations on some various, random topics that float around in my brain. I'll also answer some questions that our readers send in so hit me up on anything from sports, music, food and more...



1. Happy July! We are officially halfway through 2024. Where has the time gone? Seems like we were just celebrating the New Year yesterday! Beside the heart of Summer, July means a lot of things. Vacations, Training Camps, the 4th of July (which we will discuss later) and for 2024, the Summer Olympics which kick off July 26th.

2. Speaking of the Olympics, some very notable names are getting a stamp in their passport, headed to Paris later this month. Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and former LSU track star Sha'Carri Richardson will all represent Team USA in Paris in a few weeks. On a cool side note, Baton Rouge native Kenneth Hilliard, designed the unforms that former LSU beach volleyball players, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth will be wearing. They are the first LSU Beach Volleyball players to ever qualify for the Olympics.



3. The nominations for the 2024 ESPYS were announced and there were 3 names that LSU and Saints fans will be very familiar with. LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nominated for 2 ESPYs: Best College Athlete in Women's Sports and Best Breakthrough Athlete. Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been nominated for Best College Athlete in Men's Sports and Former Saints safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Award. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and shortly after, he established the Team Gleason Foundation, which has to date has raised over $40 million dollars to help fight ALS.



4. Speaking of awards, I am very excited to announce that I have been named a finalist for Best Sports Feature by the Press Club of New Orleans for story I wrote on Demario Davis for Canal Street Chronicles. I have always loved writing and sports, so it is an absolute honor to be recognized alongside people in the industry who have inspired me throughout the years.

5. Uncle Sam Jam, Go 4th on the River, L’Auberge Casino and more... From NOLA to BR there will be celebrations for this 4th of July. Are you planning to head out to celebrate and where? Are you staying home? Hosting a party or just chilling with the family for a BBQ?



6. With Beryl in the churning in the Atlantic, she made history yesterday becoming the first Cat 4 Atlantic hurricane ever in June. In less than 24 hours, Beryl went from tropical storm to a Cat 4. Absolutely unreal!

7. Pizza Delicious in New Orleans was named one of the top 50 pizzas in the United States for the 2nd year in the row, by 50 Top Pizza, an Italian media company. 50 Top Pizza said of Pizza Delicious: "The queen of the menu, comfort food for loyal customers, is the legendary "Pepperoni" with spicy salami, also available in a combo with other flavors. The thin and crispy crust is topped with various toppings and well-cooked. The menu also includes many tasty dishes of fresh pasta, rich salads, and typical and excellent cookies. The restaurant, created by Mike and Greg, college friends and pizza enthusiasts, maintains a youthful style thanks to the food proposal that combines Italian flavors with the local mood. In addition, a small and easy selection of wines, beers, and soft drinks is available. In line with the project, there is also a delivery service by bicycle."



