TigerDetails - Husch Blackwell report, LSU plan regarding Title IX failures released

LSU released Friday the findings report of Husch Blackwell's investigation into its Title IX allegations raised and reported in 2020, as well as the university's action plan moving forward.

The 148-page report — available here, with additional resources attached — references major systemic and repeated failures as an institution to appropriately handle such allegations.

Husch Blackwell analyzed the shortcomings of LSU's structure and resources and shared 18 recommendations to address those issues.

University officials expressed their intentions to work toward adoption of each of the firm's suggestions and announced the suspensions of executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry for 30 days and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar for 21 days.

When asked, interim president Tom Galligan said that additional punishments could come as the report is reviewed further.

