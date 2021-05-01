TigerDetails - Illinois guard Adam Miller becomes LSU's latest impressive transfer commit

Will Wade and the LSU basketball program are officially on fire on the transfer recruiting trail.

Illinois standout Adam Miller announced Saturday his commitment to take his talents to Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard joins Missouri guard Xavier Pinson and Cincinnati forward Tari Eason as high-profile transfer players to pick the Tigers during the past three weeks.

Miller started all 31 games for the Illini as a true freshman this past season and averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.

San Jose State wing Seneca Knight, a Lafayette native, had previously announced his plans to return to home state.

The efforts to bolster the roster have been huge following the announcements of players declaring for the NBA Draft or entering the transfer portal.

Guards Javonte Smart and Cameron Thomas and forwards Darius Days and Trendon Watford are each testing the professional waters to varying degrees while guard Jalen Cook and wing Aundre Hyatt have left for Tulane and Rutgers, respectively.

Smart, Thomas, Days and Watford accounted for more than 80 percent of LSU's points, 72.1 percent of its assists and 56.3 percent of its rebounds this past season.

Smart, Thomas and Watford each played 968 or more minutes, followed by Days at 754.

Freshman wing Mwani Wilkinson and junior forward Josh LeBlanc, himself a transfer from Georgetown just over a year ago, were the only other Tigers to surpass the 400-minutes mark for the year at 459 and 417, respectively.

But a potential rebuild has quickly become a retool, thanks in no small part to the NCAA's new transfer rules.

Miller, Pinson, Eason and Knight each arrive to Baton Rouge as strong candidates to immediately join the Tigers' starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Days has not signed with an agent and remains eligible to pull his name from the process and return.