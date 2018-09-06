Ready for the next installment of the In The Details podcast?

It's here, as TigerDetails publishers Jimmy Smith and DB Precision CEO Ryan Clark look back at LSU's upset of Miami and look ahead to Weeks 2 and 3 opponents Southeastern and how the team stacks up to Auburn.

Additionally, Smith and Clark break down the Friday night showdown between Baton Rouge high school powers University High and Southern Lab.

Click the link below for this week's podcast:





