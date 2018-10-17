DB Precision’s Ryan Clark and TigerDetails publisher Jimmy Smith joined forces to recap LSU’s defeat of No. 2 Georgia.



Among the topics discussed were Joe Burrow’s development, the emergence of Chasen Hines on the offensive line and the play of safety Grant Delpit and his rapid growth.

Clark, a former LSU safety, ranked Delpit above former Tigers such as himself, LaRon Landry and Jamal Adams.

“I don’t think he’s shown any holes in his game this year,” Clark said on the podcast, suggesting he’s a candidate to be the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s had one of the best years I’ve seen not only as an LSU safety but from a college safety period.”