The TigerDetails podcast is back just in time for LSU’s monumental showdown at Jordan-Hare.

TigerDetails publisher Jimmy Smith is joined by DB Precision CEO Ryan Clark to discuss major takeaways from the Tigers’ 31-0 defeat of Southeastern and what was left to be desired as the team moved to 2-0. They also break down what needs to be addressed in order for No. 12 LSU to perform better in a conference matchup with No. 7 Auburn.

Take a listen to the podcast here and stick with TigerDetails for all things LSU vs. Auburn.





