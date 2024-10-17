Injury Report: LSU vs Arkansas

The LSU Tigers are fresh off a huge top-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night, but now have to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face a Razorbacks team that is coming off a bye weeks and has had two weeks to prepare for them.

Per the new rules, when two SEC teams are set to meet, they must release a mid-week injury report declaring all injuries and the status of each player (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). Just a short while ago we received this week's injury report for LSU vs Arkansas, and here's the status of every player just a few days out from Saturday's game: