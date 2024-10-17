Advertisement

Published Oct 17, 2024
Injury Report: LSU vs Arkansas
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
The LSU Tigers are fresh off a huge top-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night, but now have to travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face a Razorbacks team that is coming off a bye weeks and has had two weeks to prepare for them.

Per the new rules, when two SEC teams are set to meet, they must release a mid-week injury report declaring all injuries and the status of each player (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). Just a short while ago we received this week's injury report for LSU vs Arkansas, and here's the status of every player just a few days out from Saturday's game:

LSU

LSU Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Harold Perkins Jr.

LB

Out

Kyle Parker

WR

Out

John Emery Jr.

RB

Out

Princeton Malbrue

LB

Out

Kobe Roberts

OL

Out

Jake Ibieta

LB

Out

Tyree Adams

OL

Out

Jacobian Guillory

DT

Out

Chris Hilton Jr.

WR

Questionable

CJ Daniels

WR

Probable

Arkansas

Arkansas Injury Reports
PlayerPositionStatus

Jaylon Braxton

DB

Out

Rodney Hill

RB

Doubtful

