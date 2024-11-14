Injury Report: LSU vs Florida

The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet this Saturday in a game that has everything on the line. Both teams have two losses, making this Saturday's matchup virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.
Due to the new SEC rules, teams must now release injury reports ahead of each SEC matchup. On Wednesday night, we got our first look at the injury report for this Saturday's game:
LSU
Alabama
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage