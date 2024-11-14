Published Nov 14, 2024
Injury Report: LSU vs Florida
The LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet this Saturday in a game that has everything on the line. Both teams have two losses, making this Saturday's matchup virtually a College Football Playoff elimination game.

Due to the new SEC rules, teams must now release injury reports ahead of each SEC matchup. On Wednesday night, we got our first look at the injury report for this Saturday's game:

LSU

LSU Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Jordan Allen

S

Out

Harold Perkins Jr.

LB

Out

Kyle Parker

WR

Out

John Emery Jr.

RB

Out

Princeton Malbrue

DE

Out

Jacobian Guillory

DT

Out

Garrett Dellinger

OL

Out

Tyree Adams

OL

Questionable

West Weeks

LB

Probable

CJ Daniels

WR

Probable

Dashawn Spears

S

Probable

Alabama

Alabama Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Ja'Keem Jackson

DB

Out

Jason Marshall Jr.

DB

Out

Eugene Wilson III

WR

Out

Treyaun Webb

RB

Out

Grayson Howard

ILB

Out

Graham Mertz

QB

Out

Asa Turner

DB

Out

Kahleil Jackson

WR

Out

Devin Moore

DB

Out

Devon Manuel

OL

Out

Jamari Lyons

DL

Out

Montrell Johnson Jr.

RB

Questionable

DJ Lagway

QB

Questionable

Elijhah Badger

WR

Questionable

Damieon George Jr.

OL

Questionable

