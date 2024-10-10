Advertisement
Published Oct 10, 2024
Injury Report: LSU vs Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels square off on Saturday night in Death Valley. It's a top-15 matchup which will draw eyes from all across the country as the two compete on the biggest stage. Both teams can ill afford a loss this weekend, so we should be treated to another classic from these two programs.

Per the new rules, when two SEC teams are set to meet, they must release a mid-week injury report declaring all injuries and the status of each player (probable, questionable, doubtful or out). Just a short while ago we received this week's injury report for LSU vs Ole Miss, and here's the status of every player just a few days out from Saturday's game:

LSU

LSU Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Harold Perkins

LB

Out

Kyle Parker

WR

Out

John Emery Jr.

RB

Out

Princeton Malbrue

LB

Out

Kobe Roberts

OL

Out

Jake Ibieta

LB

Out

Jacobian Guillory

DL

Out

West Weeks

LB

Doubtful

Chris Hilton Jr.

WR

Questionable

CJ Daniels

WR

Questionable

Caden Durham

RB

Probable

Jay'viar Suggs

DL

Probable

Jalen Lee

DL

Probable

Ole Miss

Ole Miss Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Cedrick Beavers

CB

Out

Izaiah Hartrup

WR

Out

Logan Diggs

RB

Out

Jayden Williams

OL

Out

Matt Jones

RB

Doubtful

Jeremy James

OL

Doubtful

Akelo Stone

DT

Doubtful

Princely Umanmielen

DE

Questionable

Louis Moore

S

Questionable

Tre Herris

WR

Questionable

JJ Pegues

DT

Questionable

TJ Dottery

LB

Probable

Brandon Turange

CB

Probable

Daniel Demery

LB

Probable

Henry Perrish Jr.

RB

Probable

Chris Graves Jr.

CB

Probable

Reece McIntyre

OL

Probable

Micah Pettus

OL

Probable

Each Wednesday you can find the injury report for every SEC game here.

