Injury Report: LSU vs South Alabama

Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night
LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss
The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
The LSU Tigers are set to face off with the South Alabama Jaguars this Saturday at 6:30pm CT in Tiger Stadium. Since it's not an SEC matchup, teams are not required to release injury reports prior to the game, but Brian Kelly, as he typically does, has updated us on some of LSU's key injuries.
Chris Hilton, the guy everyone's been waiting to see get back on the field, is once again listed as probable to return from his bone bruise. Typically, if a player is listed as probable, they're going to play, but that wasn't the case last weekend when Hilton missed the game after being listed probable earlier in the week.
Kelly told us he's still working back after missing so much time, so they're going to have to see how he warms up on game day.
"Chris is probable," said Kelly in his Thursday press conference. "We're bringing him back from a long layoff, so I think we just see how he goes when we get out there on Saturday."
Zy Alexander has been LSU's best cornerback since returning from his ACL tear, but he suffered a concussion in Saturday's win over UCLA. He's still in concussion protocol as of Thursday night and is questionable to play on Saturday.
"Zy is questionable. He's going through the protocol so it's hard to take him out of that until we get through it, but he's making progress, so we'll keep him as questionable."
Finally, West Weeks, who is expected to take on a much larger role with Harold Perkins out for the year, is going to play this weekend, Kelly confirmed on Thursday. Weeks was in a walking boot during last weekend's game, but he is going to be back on the field this week.
