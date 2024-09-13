Advertisement

in other news

LSU lands first 2025 pledge in four-star big man Matt Gilhool

LSU lands first 2025 pledge in four-star big man Matt Gilhool

Rob Cassidy breaks down LSU's latest commitment.

External content
 • Rob Cassidy
Zy Alexander could be in for a big role when fully healthy

Zy Alexander could be in for a big role when fully healthy

Alexander is coming off a torn ACL, but looked really good in Saturday's win.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly reveals how LSU will go about replacing Jacobian Guillory

Brian Kelly reveals how LSU will go about replacing Jacobian Guillory

Some new faces will have to step up in place of Guillory.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
09/09 Brian Kelly Media Availability Notes

09/09 Brian Kelly Media Availability Notes

Everything Brian Kelly had to say in his Monday press conference.

Forums content
 • Luke Hubbard
Spiegelman: Nine takeaways from seeing top Louisiana recruits in action

Spiegelman: Nine takeaways from seeing top Louisiana recruits in action

Sam Spiegelman breaks down the latest on several Louisiana prospects.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman

in other news

LSU lands first 2025 pledge in four-star big man Matt Gilhool

LSU lands first 2025 pledge in four-star big man Matt Gilhool

Rob Cassidy breaks down LSU's latest commitment.

External content
 • Rob Cassidy
Zy Alexander could be in for a big role when fully healthy

Zy Alexander could be in for a big role when fully healthy

Alexander is coming off a torn ACL, but looked really good in Saturday's win.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Brian Kelly reveals how LSU will go about replacing Jacobian Guillory

Brian Kelly reveals how LSU will go about replacing Jacobian Guillory

Some new faces will have to step up in place of Guillory.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
Published Sep 13, 2024
Injury report: LSU vs South Carolina
Default Avatar
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Twitter
@clukehubbard

Along with conference realignment, the 12-team playoff and new technology such as helmet mics and IPads on the sidelines, the SEC made another big rule change for this season.

When two SEC teams face off against each other, both teams must release an injury report on the Wednesday before the game, listing players as either probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Brian Kelly was already very transparent about injuries when asked about them in his press conferences, and he was one of the advocates for this rule change. Now, instead of only hearing about the key players who are injured, we get to see every player on the roster with a reported injury.

Here's the full injury report for LSU vs South Carolina.

NOTE: This new rule does not require teams to report what the injury is, just the status of the player. I put in parentheses next to the players name if either coach has released the nature of the injury.

LSU

LSU Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

John Emery Jr. (ACL)

RB

Out

Jacobian Guillory (Achilles)

DT

Out

Princeton Malbrue (Knee)

LB

Out

Kobe Roberts

OL

Out

Jake Ibeita

LB

Out

CJ Jackson

DE

Out

Chris Hilton Jr. (Bone Bruise)

WR

Questionable

Jordan Allen

S

Questionable

Kyle Parker (UCL)

WR

Questionable

Dashawn Womack

DE

Questionable

West Weeks

LB

Questionable

Garrett Dellinger (Concussion)

OL

Probable

South Carolina

South Carolina Injury Report
PlayerPositionStatus

Jakai Moore

OL

Out

Andrew Colasurdo

LB

Doubtful

Gage Larvadain

WR

Questionable

Trovon Baugh

OL

Questionable

Emory Floyd

DB

Probable

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement