Along with conference realignment, the 12-team playoff and new technology such as helmet mics and IPads on the sidelines, the SEC made another big rule change for this season.
When two SEC teams face off against each other, both teams must release an injury report on the Wednesday before the game, listing players as either probable, questionable, doubtful or out.
Brian Kelly was already very transparent about injuries when asked about them in his press conferences, and he was one of the advocates for this rule change. Now, instead of only hearing about the key players who are injured, we get to see every player on the roster with a reported injury.
Here's the full injury report for LSU vs South Carolina.
NOTE: This new rule does not require teams to report what the injury is, just the status of the player. I put in parentheses next to the players name if either coach has released the nature of the injury.
LSU
South Carolina
