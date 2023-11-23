With Thanksgiving this week, we aren't able to speak with Brian Kelly on Thursday like we normally do, but we were still able to get a pretty good idea of the injury report from his Monday press conference. The Tigers are looking quite healthy heading into their regular season finale against Texas A&M, and they're expected to get a few players back on the field against the Aggies.

The obvious outs

Some guys who aren't playing in this game include Mekhi Wingo and Zy Alexander. The two defensive players haven't played in a few weeks and are likely to miss the season finale and potentially the bowl game as well. What about the rest?

Whit Weeks

The guy everyone's been waiting to see take the field after four great games to start the SEC slate should be back on the field this Saturday. Brian Kelly told us on Monday that Whit Weeks had an accident that led to a gash on his foot. It wasn't super serious, but it required stitches, so Weeks has missed the last few games while the cut heals. He told us that Weeks probably could've played against Georgia State, but they wanted to play it safe to make sure one of those stitches didn't pop. He got the stitches removed on Sunday, and Kelly said they're going to need Weeks against Texas A&M.

Logan Diggs

Logan Diggs has been the work horse back for LSU this season, but he's missed the last two games with an upper body injury. Without Diggs in the lineup, the backs have struggled a bit to get going, but Kelly said they're expecting Diggs to be available this Saturday. The Notre Dame transfer should return to the field to help this offense against one of the best defenses in college football.

Andre Sam

A game after getting ejected for a "targeting" penalty against Florida, Andre Sam left the Georgia State game early with an injury. The LSU safety that has been one of the best defenders on this defense should also be back in action on Saturday. Overall, LSU has been pretty healthy for the entire season. Obviously, the loss of Mekhi Wingo and Zy Alexander have been huge, but outside of them, most of their stars have been on the field week-in and week-out, and that's all you can ask for in such a physical game.

