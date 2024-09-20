Injury Report: LSU vs UCLA

The LSU Tigers are just over 24 hours away from kickoff against UCLA this Saturday, and on Thursday afternoon, we finally received this weeks injury report from Head Coach Brian Kelly.

First, Chris Hilton, who has missed the first three games of the season with a bone bruise, is officially listed as probable and is expected to play. He'll be on a bit of a pitch count, but he should be back on the field this weekend. Hilton will add a ton of speed and experience to this offense, and hopefully we see the downfield shot utilized more offense with him back.

""We’re going to get him on the field," said Kelly. "But this is going to be like getting a toe in the water."

The second player Kelly mentioned was DT Jalen Lee, who is ruled out for the game with a shoulder injury. The Tigers were already thin at defensive tackle after Jacobian Guillory's injury, but with Paris Shand moving inside, they should still have relatively good depth even with Lee's absence.

Finally, West Weeks is questionable for tomorrow's game with an undisclosed injury. The Tigers linebacker missed last week's game against South Carolina and looks like he could miss his second game in a row.

Outside of those three and the obvious injuries like John Emery Jr., Princeton Malbrue and Jacobian Guillory, the rest of the Tigers roster should be in pretty good shape heading into their game against the Bruins.