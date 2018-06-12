Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 07:32:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Is another Tigers a threat to LSU for Rivals 250 commitment?

C8m1ev2aktxmwxzgzkr0
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Tyrion Davis is a top running back from Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab and he has been committing to LSU for almost a year now.Since committing to the Tigers, the 6-foot-1, 215 pound playmaker has ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}