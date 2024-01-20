To say that Brian Kelly and LSU are off to a hot start to 2024 would be an understatement. Outside of Michigan, who won their first undisputed national title since Cheetos were invented (seriously, look it up), I don't know if anyone is having a better start to the new year. From a bowl win to major coaching changes to recruiting dominance, Brian Kelly and LSU have been on fire to start the year. Things are seemingly starting to simmer down, so I thought it'd be a good time to review everything Kelly and LSU have done in the first few weeks of 2024.

ReliaQuest Bowl win / Garrett Nussmeier shines

Advertisement

This is a twofer. First, the Tigers beat Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl to earn their second consecutive ten-win season, which is something Coach Kelly has harped on since their loss to Alabama. Second, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels' heir apparent, looked amazing in the game. He started off shaky, but he composed himself and finished the game with 395 passing yards and three touchdowns behind a 69% completion percentage. Both of these things happened during the first college football game of the new year, so I think it's safe to say that nobody had a better first 16 hours of 2024 than LSU.

Defensive coaching staff overhaul

Former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker was hired to rebuild the LSU defense. (Gabe DeArmond)

Just a few days after the Tigers took down Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Brian Kelly made major changes to his defensive coaching staff. Matt House, Jimmy Lindsey, Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples were all let go after fielding one of the worst defenses in college football. Kelly made his first coaching splash by poaching Blake Baker from Missouri. In two seasons as their DC, Baker had Missouri ranked as one of the best defenses in the nation. He's an aggressive DC who isn't afraid to bring pressure, and when you have Harold Perkins on your team, you can never bring too much heat. Then, Kelly made his second coaching splash by poaching Bo Davis from Texas. As soon as Coach Lindsey was let go, Bo Davis was the guy most Tigers fans wanted. He's played and coached at LSU before and has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the business. Just when it felt like Davis was going to stay at Texas, news broke that he was returning to his alma mater. Getting Davis as the defensive line coach was just as important to Kelly as getting Baker as DC, so he made sure to do everything he could to get his guy. Despite already getting one of the best defensive line coaches in the country, Brian Kelly wasn't done making moves at the position. Just a couple days later, LSU hired Kevin Peoples from Missouri. Peoples was also regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the country last season, so pairing him with Davis immediately created the best D-line coaching staff in the country. It's assumed that Peoples will coach the edges while Davis coaches the interior, but either way, this is one of the greatest D-line coaching pairing we've ever seen. The Tigers brought fan favorite Corey Raymond back home to fill their open cornerbacks coach spot. Raymond coached at LSU in the same position from 2012-2021 before he was hired by Florida when Coach Kelly came to LSU. He's infamous for helping create what is known as "DBU" and is one of the best recruiters in the country. He should immediately improve this secondary which was arguably the weakest spot of this defense last season. The final addition to the defensive coaching overhaul was former LSU and Missouri defensive analyst, Jake Olsen. He was hired shortly after Raymond, but his position was yet to be named. On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Olsen is taking the role of safeties coach. I think it's safe to say that Brian Kelly built an exceptional squad of defensive coaches. He singled out his top target at each position, and he absolutely nailed them all. It might've taken a blank check to get some of them to Baton Rouge, but he got them all here all the same.

Recruiting Dominance

The Tigers have been hot on the recruiting trail since the start of the new year as well. The first commitment they gained in 2024 was from four-star defensive tackle, Dominick McKinley. He decommited from Texas A&M in December when Jimbo Fisher was let go, and a couple weeks later, the Lafayette native verbally committed to LSU. They still need to hold his commitment until he signs, but right now, they're in the driver seat for his talents.

The second commitment the Tigers gained in 2024 was from 2025 four-star running back, Harlem Berry. Berry could very well be a five-star by the time he steps on campus. He's the third rated running back and 26th overall player in the 2025 class and has been on the rise these last few months. The Tigers already have a pretty loaded RB room, but Berry will come in and make an instant impact in 2025.

The third and final commitment the Tigers have landed in 2024 so far is arguably one of the biggest in the school's history. For just the second time ever, the Tigers landed the No. 1 quarterback recruit in a class (at the time), this time in the form of Bryce Underwood. Since his recruitment, former 2026 five-star QB Julian Lewis has reclassified to 2025 and took over the No.1 spot, but I still believe Underwood has what it takes to be the best QB in this class, and the debate on who is No.1 will be talked about and contested for several months leading into National Signing Day. If you've watched him play, you've seen his talent. He was named Michigan Player of the Year after throwing for 3,329 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 199 yards and seven more scores. Obviously, the Tigers have a long way to go with both Berry and Underwood before they sign, so they need to keep on "recruiting" them all year long. If both of these guys stay alongside five-star Dakorien Moore, this class will be special.

The Transfers