Is LSU surging for Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb?
Official visit No. 1 is in the books for Phillip Webb, the No. 6 outside linebacker in the country. He was at LSU over the weekend and on his second trip to the Bayou, the Tigers made a strong impr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news