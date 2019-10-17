Glen Logan compared LSU's last trip to Starkville, Miss., to an ambush.

Now, No. 2 LSU (6-0, 2-0) heads back to the cowbell cathedral of Davis Wade Stadium for the first time since that 37-7 disappointment.

And a few national analysts have the red-hot Tigers on upset alert against a Mississippi State team (3-3, 1-2) that is, quite frankly, not playing particularly well.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine break down the ups and downs of this past week's 42-28 defeat of then-No. 7 Florida (6-1, 3-1) and diagnose the threat level posed by the Bulldogs.

How risky is the classic trap-game scenario between the emotional top-10 victory and looming dates with No. 11 Auburn (5-1, 2-1) and No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0)?

Can Kylin Hill, Cameron Dantzler and the Bulldogs rise to the occasion and help cool down some of the early heat on coach Joe Moorhead?

Jerit and Mark cover all the recap and preview bases, figure out what Mississippi State-themed food option actually suits one of their picky dietary preferences, and try to figure out a similarly topical game-day gif category.

Listen to this week's Tiger Pride Podcast below for all that and more, and don't forget to tune in every week during the season for more LSU talk.

You can also follow via Spotify.