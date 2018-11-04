BATON ROUGE, La. — “If any team can match Alabama, it’s LSU,” ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso pronounced on the parade grounds Saturday morning … before reaching into his bag of tricks to drape his elephant headgear on in front of a raucous crowd of Tigers faithful.

Corso’s point was valid. So was his selection. Ed Orgeron felt his Tigers could exchange punches with the consensus No. 1-ranked team in the country — so much so that a year earlier, he proclaimed: “We’re coming” after a 24-10 loss in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a promise to the team and the fan base that the end of the losing skid against arch-rival was in sight. He may be right, but in the biggest stage that program has been on since his designation as head coach, LSU proved closer to the cusp of reaching that reality than the finished product. The offense squandered 11 consecutive opportunities, punt after punt, and continuous missed opportunity, and the defense was without an answer to the near-flawless Tua Tagovailoa, who made a robust case to be college football’s best player. A 29-0 final score was the difference between Nos. 1 and 3. Upon further review, Alabama out-gained LSU by 380 yards and handed the home team a fourth shutout inside Tiger Stadium. Still, Orgeron’s mantra still rings true -- at least in the locker room. It was a heavyweight fight that ended in a knockout from the College Football Playoff race, but the difference between the two teams was minuscule. “I remember talking to Rashard (Lawrence) in the fourth quarter. We looked at the score, 29-0, and it didn’t feel like that,” defensive end Breiden Fehoko said. “It was a battle. I can tell you that for a fact. We battled in the trenches tonight, but you look at the game, at the box score, and we didn’t make the plays we needed to when it counted. If you take away eight or nine plays, they’re under 100 yards rushing, 250 yards passing. The playmakers made plays tonight, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Defensively, Fehoko’s argument holds. Henry Ruggs reeled in two passes over Greedy Williams on Alabama’s second possession to take an early 6-0 advantage. Josh Jacobs gained four yards on a fourth-and-1 play, leading to Joseph Bulovas’ 23-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. Irv Smith Jr. made an uber-athletic grab in the end zone over Grant Delpit, who by all accounts, has been one of LSU’s most dynamic defenders the length of the season.

Alabama put the finishing touches on the game when Tagovailoa raced 44 yards, untouched, through the gut of LSU’s defense for a touchdown to extend the lead to 22. Even hobbled, the dual-threat quarterback was too much for the defense to contain. Orgeron heralded Tagovailoa as the best player in college football in the two weeks leading into this SEC West tilt, and that statement was validated. Tagovailoa’s play was magnified only by the mismatch in the trenches. “I didn’t see none tonight,” Orgeron said of potential weaknesses on Alabama. “They played flawless. They had a good game plan and they beat us.” “They whooped us. We’re not there — not at the line of scrimmage. Obviously tonight, we have a ways to go. It wasn’t close tonight.” As much as Alabama’s offensive line dictated the outcome of the game, the LSU’s offensive deficiency was glaring. LSU punted the ball away in each of its first nine possessions. On the latter two, Cole Tracy missed a field goal wide left and Mack Wilson jumped a pass from Joe Burrow, extending the scoreless streak against its archival to 11 quarters — and counting. The running game was stymied, accounting for all 12 net rushing yards and a .5 yard-per-carry average. The offense exhausted all of its options — in play-call, in protection and fell short through the air and on the ground. Alabama won with better personnel and perfect execution. “It’s very frustrating,” wide receiver Justin Jefferson conceded. “The whole offense needs to get better. There’s no pointing fingers. Our whole offense needs to work harder than w have been doing … We felt like we could’ve attacked anywhere; we just didn’t make as many plays as we wanted to. It’s tough. We feel like we’re a better team. We feel like we could have won this game, but we had too many errors and we didn’t come out with the win. “We didn’t execute as fully as wanted to, and if we would have executed the plays, it would have been different. Joe was pressured a little bit. They played some different coverages, but all around, we need to get better. It’s very frustrating because we know how good we are. We have the talent to beat these guys.”