The Tigers have a 3-13 record away from The Box – its worst mark in 40 years. LSU has lost all four of its road Southeastern Conference series. The Tigers have gone almost 40 years since not winning a single SEC road series.

LSU’s inability to win on the road is the reason it finds itself on the NCAA tournament bubble heading into the last weekend of the regular season. The Tigers definitely need a series victory at Auburn to provide a big boost to their body of work for the NCAA tournament selection committee.

LSU has won three of its 12 SEC road games. The Tigers were swept at South Carolina and lost rubber games at Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Those three defeats in the deciding games were by a total of four runs.

“I know our conference road record is not good,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “But, it is not like we have been totally overmatched. You have to be better than the other team when you are on the road. You cannot be just as good as the other team to win the series. You have to do something spectacular.

“To win close games on the road, there is a small margin of error. It takes a special attitude when you are on the road. It’s now or never for us. It is time to put our big-boy pants on. This is no time for excuses. We just have to get the job done.”

Entering Thursday’s series opener at Plainsman Park in Auburn (6 p.m. Central/ESPNU), the Tigers are sixth in the overall SEC standings – one game behind South Carolina and one game ahead of Auburn, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

There is one path to victory for the LSU as it prepares for the showdown at Auburn – quality starting pitching. A quality start is defined as at least six innings with no more than three earned runs. LSU starters have registered 13 quality starts in SEC games. Their record in those contests is 11-2.

Both Zack Hess and Ma’Khail Hilliard, who will start the first two games of the Auburn series, have posted five quality starts. Both Hess and Hilliard have a 4-1 record in those games. However, there has not been consistency as both Hess and Hilliard have four non-quality starts in league games.

“The thing for me is to throw a first-pitch strike,” Hess said. “That has been my biggest bug-a-boo this year. I have been able to turn the lineup over three times when I am throwing first-pitch strikes. I have struggled when I get behind in counts.”

Hess has given up just seven runs and 21 hits in his five SEC quality starts. In his other four league starts, Hess has allowed 15 runs and 23 hits.

“Even when you don’t have your best stuff, you have to find a way to go deep in the ball game,” Hess said. “You have to still give your team a chance to win the game.”

Hilliard will be attempting to rebound from a poor outing against Alabama last Saturday. Hilliard gave up five runs and four hits in three innings in LSU’s 6-1 loss to the Crimson Tide. Hilliard walked five and hit two batters in that game.

“I’m so eager to get back out there,” Hilliard said. “Everybody saw what happened last week. I had no accuracy. I had no consistency with my pitches. Without my fast ball, I couldn’t get with my curve ball. If you don’t have your fast ball, you can’t get anybody out.”

Hilliard successfully bounced back from his other poor start earlier this season. Hilliard yielded eight runs and eight hits in 2.2 innings at South Carolina. In his next start at Ole Miss, Hilliard allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. Hilliard walked three and struck out six Rebels.

“I felt very healthy last week,” Hilliard said. “I was confident. It was just one of those games. Everybody has them every once in a while. I know I have got to keep my walks down.”

Mainieri is not sure who will start the third game of the series. AJ Labas, who was scratched from his start against Alabama because of a sore shoulder, is the choice if healthy. If Labas is unavailable, Mainieri will probably go to Nick Bush.

Bush has thrown very well in his two SEC starts – against South Carolina and Alabama. Bush gave up two runs and eight hits in 11 innings in those two games. Bush got the victory against the Tide, but the bullpen gave up a six-run lead in a loss to the Gamecocks.

“The biggest thing for me is the location of my fast ball,” Bush said. “I must have fast ball command to be successful. When I have struggled this year, I have had problems with my fast ball location.”

A series victory at Auburn will depend upon the work of LSU’s starting pitchers. LSU has not had success in high-scoring games this season. LSU is 9-14 when its opponent scores at least five runs this season.

“We are at the point of the season where we are fighting for our lives in every game we play,” Hess said. “It is no surprise that we haven’t been good when playing on the road. What a good time this week would be to get a road series win.”