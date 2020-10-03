TigerDetails - It wasn't perfect, but QB Myles Brennan 'saw improvement' in offense

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan worked all week on the mistakes he, and the offense, made last week against Mississippi State and it paid off.

Brennan got his first victory as the Tigers starting QB with a 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt.

He completed 23 of 37 passes for 337 yards, four touchdowns — two each to Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jontre Kirklin — and one interception.

Brennan said the Tigers will continue to get better each week, but tonight was a start and he liked what he saw.

