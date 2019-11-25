Ja'Marr Chase named one of three finalists for The Biletnikoff Award
LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been named one of three finalists for 2019 The Biletnikoff Award, the award is for college football's most outstanding receiver in the country.
Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and USC's Michael Pittman Jr. are the other two finalists.
Congrats to Ja'Marr Chase @10jayy__ on being named a Biletnikoff Award Finalist! @LSUsports @LSUfootball #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/06xHHf6hjw— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) November 25, 2019
In 10 games played, Chase has 63 receptions for 1,260 yards and 15 touchdowns. Lamb has 46 grabs for 999 yards and 14 TDs in 10 games while Pittman has 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 TDs in 12 games.
Former Tiger receiver Josh Reed won the Biletnikoff Award in 2001 after setting LSU single-season records for receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,740) in leading the Tigers to the 2001 SEC Championship.
The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be named live on December 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.