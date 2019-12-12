LSU sophomore receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award on Thursday night at the College Football Awards in Atlanta.

The award is for college football's most outstanding receiver in the country.

Chase beat out Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and USC's Michael Pittman Jr. for the award.

Chase has racked up 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's averaging 20.5 yards per catch.

Former Tiger receiver Josh Reed won the Biletnikoff Award in 2001 after setting LSU single-season records for receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,740) in leading the Tigers to the 2001 SEC Championship.



