The tradition of wearing No. 7 at LSU is legendary. Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, D.J. Chark, Grant Delpit and now Ja'Marr Chase.

Two days before the start of spring practices, LSU announced that the sophomore wide receiver would wear the No. 7 for the 2020 season.

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American, who previously wore No. 1, asked Ed Orgeron for the number, according to the LSU website. And he agreed.

"Ja'Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity," Orgeron said. "(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He's very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him."

"I look at 7 as a competitive number," Chase said. "I think 7 at LSU is like a challenge for people. There's a lot of things that goes on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me."

The Rummel alum had a record-setting season in 2019 with 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 20 TDs and 1,780 receiving yards set SEC records as he led the nation in both categories.