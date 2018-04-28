However, off-the field matters caused both Guice and Key to slide during the NFL draft. As a result, cornerback Donte Jackson was the first Tigers player to be selected.

Jackson was the 23rd pick of the second round by the Carolina Panthers. The speedy Jackson once again displayed his confidence when speaking with members of the media Friday night.

“I’m not satisfied with being a second-round pick,” Jackson said. “That’s a high draft pick, but I’ve got way more milestones to fulfill. I’m going to be doing this a long time. I want to be a Hall of Famer.

“Making an early impact is something very important to me, whether at outside corner or nickel. I’m familiar with all the things they do in Charlotte. I came from the same defense at LSU.”

Jackson let everyone know that his size will not be a deterrent for him in the NFL.

“If any guy can sit there and say that I can’t cover because I am too small, he obviously hasn’t looked at the film,” Jackson said. “They haven’t seen the edge I play with. They don’t know me. Most of the time it’s you and the guy in front of you.

“Confidence is one thing I like to carry in my bag when I am on the field. I like to have confidence and I like to have swagger. I’ve always been the smallest guy on the field since elementary school. But, I was always going to be hardest hitter. I was going to be the meanest, the toughest guy out there.”

Guice was chosen four picks after Jackson by the Washington Redskins. According to reports, Guice had poor interviews with different teams. Many organizations were concerned about his maturity level. Guice has been chosen by a team which has no proven go-to running back.

“It did surprise me (where I was picked) because a lot of the things came out of nowhere,” Guice said. “They were not true. I have a great personality and I just didn’t understand why everything just hit so hard with me out of everybody.

“I’m just thankful to know the whole process is over with. An organization is behind me and has trust in me. I’m ready to get to work.”

Key fell all the way to the 23rd selection in the third round by the Oakland Raiders. Key was away from the LSU team last spring while dealing with a personal problem. When Key returned to the team in August, he was not in game shape as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

Oakland coach Jon Gruden was quite honest about Key’s situation.

“(Key) made some mistakes,” Gruden said. “He’s had some difficult times in his young life. I know where he’s been for the last several months. I know what he’s been through in his career. He has a lot to prove and we have a lot to prove.”

Key was not happy about being chosen in the third round.

“I know I’m not a third-round pick,” Key said. “I’m a first-round pick. This is a consequence of what I went through. I’m a better person for it.”

Wide receiver DJ Chark, the other Tigers player drafted Friday, went higher than Key. In fact, Chark was drafted just two spots after Guice by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chark will be joining former LSU running back Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville.

“(Chark) is a big guy,” Jaguars General Manager David Caldwell said. “He’s 6-foot-3. He’s 200 pounds. He runs in the 4.3 range. It’s a pick not just for our passing game. It’s for our running game too. When you have a guy with that kind of speed, teams have to be cognizant of him making plays down the field.”