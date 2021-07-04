Jacob Berry follows Johnson to Baton Rouge

The hire of Jay Johnson as the new LSU baseball coach caused its first big splash late Saturday night.

All-American infielder Jacob Berry, formally of the Arizona Wildcats, officially announced his transfer to LSU via his personal twitter page.

The 6-0, 212-pound infielder out of Queen Creek Arizona had a phenomenal freshman season under Johnson in Tucson, hitting .352 with 17 home runs and 70 runs driven in. Berry was named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Berry’s transfer marks a return to Louisiana for the Berry family as his father Perry played at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was a fourth-round pick of the Houston Astros in 1990.