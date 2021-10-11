Jacob Berry making impact on and off the field for the baseball Tigers
The positive impact Jay Johnson has had on the LSU program didn’t take long as in early July he was able to land one of his former players while at Arizona to come with him. The National Freshman o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news