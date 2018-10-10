



Jacob Phillips returned to a full practice on Monday and Tuesday, and coach Ed Orgeron expects his sophomore middle linebacker to be “full speed” come Saturday when LSU hosts No. 2 Georgia.

Phillips was a game-time decision last Saturday in The Swamp, with Orgeron opting to bench the starter in favor of freshman Micah Baskerville. Against the Bulldogs, there is little room for error, making Phillips’ return to the lineup all the more meaningful.

"I thought Micah played well," Orgeron said during his Wednesday SEC teleconference. "But he had like five missed tackles. He had some misfits. So did some other guys. I think Jacob's experience is going to help us there. I plan him to be full speed by Saturday afternoon."

Kirklin at WR

Elsewhere, sophomore Jontre Kirklin moved from cornerback to wide receivers during practices on Monday.

With Jonathan Giles struggling as the starting slot receiver, the position change is intended to provide a spark in LSU’s receiving corps moving forward.

“Jontre’s electric,” Orgeron said.

Magee remains No. 1

Continuity was a theme when discussing LSU’s offensive line earlier in the week. For the first time this season, the Tigers are expected to start the same starting five combination up front.

That means Adrian Magee, who has started games at left tackle, left guard and right tackle, will remain inside until senior Garrett Brumfield returns from injury, which is expected to be as early as next Saturday against Mississippi State.

“The experience that Adrian has helps us out,” Orgeron said.