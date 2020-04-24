Another one.

The Cleveland Browns added a second LSU defender in a matter of hours Friday when they selected linebacker Jacob Phillips in the third round at No. 97 overall.

Phillips joined safety Grant Delpit, who came off the board in the second round at No. 44.

The teammates on this year's historic, 15-0 national championship team also join another trio of former Tigers in wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry and cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams.

Cleveland's selection of Phillips, the 10th LSU draftee during this week's event, also secured even more records for school.

That group surpasses the previous program record of nine players drafted in each of the 2013 and 2014 drafts, as well as tying the most players from any one school selected in the first three rounds of a draft.

No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow led a program-best five first-round selections Thursday, followed by Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second and offensive linemen Damien Lewis and Lloyd Cushenberry in the third.

Alabama holds the SEC record for most players selected in one draft with 12 in 2018.

Ohio State holds the national record with 14 draftees in 2004.