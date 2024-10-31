Jacobian Guillory confirms return to LSU next season

in other news
Observations from LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M
LSU jumped on A&M early, but the Aggies battled back for a big win over the Tigers.
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M
The Death Valley Insider staff makes their predictions for this Saturday's top-15 matchup.
Three things to know about Texas A&M
Three things to know about LSU's week nine opponent.
Star LSU DT, Jacobian Guillory, announced on the Jordy Culotta Show that he will return to LSU for another season after an achilles tear. There were already some rumors flying around that this could happen, but now we get confirmation from the man himself.
Coming into the season, Guillory was LSU's only known commodity at the DT position. With Mason Smith and Mekhi Wingo leaving for the NFL, it was Guillory's room to lead. Unfortunately, in just the second game of the year, he suffered an achilles injury which would knock him out for the season.
Guillory, a fifth-year senior, could have left for the NFL, but instead, he will take a medical redshirt and comeback for one more season of college football. This is massive news for the Tigers, who will now return a veteran on the interior of the defensive line.
