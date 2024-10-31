Advertisement

in other news

Snap Counts: LSU vs Texas A&M

Snap Counts: LSU vs Texas A&M

Every Tiger that played against Texas A&M.

 • Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

Observations from LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

LSU jumped on A&M early, but the Aggies battled back for a big win over the Tigers.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

 • Tina Howell
Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

Making the Call: Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

The Death Valley Insider staff makes their predictions for this Saturday's top-15 matchup.

 • DeathValleyInsider.com
Three things to know about Texas A&M

Three things to know about Texas A&M

Three things to know about LSU's week nine opponent.

 • Luke Hubbard

in other news

Snap Counts: LSU vs Texas A&M

Snap Counts: LSU vs Texas A&M

Every Tiger that played against Texas A&M.

 • Luke Hubbard
Observations from LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

Observations from LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M

LSU jumped on A&M early, but the Aggies battled back for a big win over the Tigers.

Premium content
 • Luke Hubbard
LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

LSU vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, stream, their history and more

 • Tina Howell
Published Oct 31, 2024
Jacobian Guillory confirms return to LSU next season
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Twitter
@clukehubbard

Star LSU DT, Jacobian Guillory, announced on the Jordy Culotta Show that he will return to LSU for another season after an achilles tear. There were already some rumors flying around that this could happen, but now we get confirmation from the man himself.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Coming into the season, Guillory was LSU's only known commodity at the DT position. With Mason Smith and Mekhi Wingo leaving for the NFL, it was Guillory's room to lead. Unfortunately, in just the second game of the year, he suffered an achilles injury which would knock him out for the season.

Guillory, a fifth-year senior, could have left for the NFL, but instead, he will take a medical redshirt and comeback for one more season of college football. This is massive news for the Tigers, who will now return a veteran on the interior of the defensive line.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

LSU
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement