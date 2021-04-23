 TigerDetails - Jacoby Mathews to LSU: Scouting breakdown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 21:05:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Jacoby Mathews to LSU: Scouting breakdown

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0RRdjVKSkY2RGU4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jacoby Mathews, the No. 1 player in Louisiana and the No. 11 player in the country, committed to LSU on Friday afternoon. He picked the Tigers over Arizona State.

TigerDetails publisher Jimmy Smith has a quick scouting breakdown of the five-star athlete. Watch the breakdown in the video above.

---

• Talk about this article inside Victory Hill

Subscribe to our channel on Youtube

• Follow us on Twitter: @TigerDetails, @Julie_Boudwin, @JimmyDetail, @JeritRoser

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}