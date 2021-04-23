TigerDetails - Jacoby Mathews to LSU: Scouting breakdown

Embed content not available

Jacoby Mathews, the No. 1 player in Louisiana and the No. 11 player in the country, committed to LSU on Friday afternoon. He picked the Tigers over Arizona State.

TigerDetails publisher Jimmy Smith has a quick scouting breakdown of the five-star athlete. Watch the breakdown in the video above.

