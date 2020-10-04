TigerDetails - JaCoby Stevens put defense on punishment after MSU loss, it 'worked out'

LSU senior safety JaCoby Stevens admitted that he put the defense on punishment following the loss to Mississippi State in Week 1.

He didn't allow the defensive players to watch anything other than Vanderbilt game film. After the Tigers defeated the Commodores, 41-7, Stevens said it seemed like his plan "worked out."

He also talked about having Derek Stingley back, Elias Ricks' interception and more. Watch his postgame press conference above.