TigerDetails - Jadarian Rhym is an LSU Tiger

Jadarian Rhym is an LSU Tiger
Valdosta (Ga.) four-star cornerback Jadarian Rhym quietly put together a strong offer list in 2020 with numerous SEC schools on it. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee have been in pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 178 pound defender, and after many strong conversation with Corey Raymond, Rhym is planning to call Baton Rouge home.
"I have gotten close to coach Raymond," said Rhym. "For about the last two months we have been talking every day, and I know he believes in me, he thinks I can play in the NFL and he made me feel wanted, so I was ready to commit."
Rhym said he chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide, Gators and a few others, but the decision was really pretty easy.
"Coach Raymond and LSU has put a lot of defensive backs into the NFL, and it is DBU, so how can I not like it? Coach Raymond is cool, he is a great coach, he feels I have what it takes to play in the NFL, and I believe he and LSU can help develop me to get there.
"I have been liking LSU for a long time. I grew up watching them, I was a huge fan of Tyrann Mathieau, they have had so many top defensive backs come through, and I just want to follow in their footsteps.
"I have really been thinking about committing to them for about a month, so this was a decision I thought a lot about. LSU is just the perfect fit for me."
On December 31 is when Rhym gave Raymond the news. The star in south Georgia surprised the LSU coach and now the two are excited about working together in the future.
"When I told coach Raymond about my commitment, he was so excited," said Rhym. "He really wanted me there, so when I let him know I was ready, he was just so happy.
"He has talked to me about my length, how physical I am, how he can really coach me, and we have talked about that stuff a lot. I know he is a great coach, I trust him and I cannot wait to work with him.
"My dream is to get to the NFL and LSU and coach Raymond is going to help me get there. I have a great bond with him, I trust him, he keeps it real with me and I am ready for him to help me on the big stage.
"LSU is the right school for me and me and my family feel is it the perfect fit."