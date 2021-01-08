TigerDetails - Jadarian Rhym is an LSU Tiger

Valdosta (Ga.) four-star cornerback Jadarian Rhym quietly put together a strong offer list in 2020 with numerous SEC schools on it. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee have been in pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 178 pound defender, and after many strong conversation with Corey Raymond, Rhym is planning to call Baton Rouge home.

"I have gotten close to coach Raymond," said Rhym. "For about the last two months we have been talking every day, and I know he believes in me, he thinks I can play in the NFL and he made me feel wanted, so I was ready to commit."

Rhym said he chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide, Gators and a few others, but the decision was really pretty easy.

"Coach Raymond and LSU has put a lot of defensive backs into the NFL, and it is DBU, so how can I not like it? Coach Raymond is cool, he is a great coach, he feels I have what it takes to play in the NFL, and I believe he and LSU can help develop me to get there.

"I have been liking LSU for a long time. I grew up watching them, I was a huge fan of Tyrann Mathieau, they have had so many top defensive backs come through, and I just want to follow in their footsteps.

"I have really been thinking about committing to them for about a month, so this was a decision I thought a lot about. LSU is just the perfect fit for me."