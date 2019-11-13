Jalen Cooks inks paperwork with LSU
Walker point guard Jalen Cook is officially staying home.The senior four-star signed his letter of intent to play at LSU on Wednesday during the early signing period."We are very happy to have Jale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news