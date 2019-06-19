The good news on the recruiting trail continued for LSU on Wednesday morning, as Live Oak defensive lineman Jalen Lee announced that he is committed to LSU on Off The Bench 104.5.

Lee, a four-star, chose LSU over Alabama, adding to the Tigers deep recruiting class.

Lee's commitment comes on the heels of Alabama defensive lineman Eric Taylor's pledge Tuesday night and John Ehret defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins' pledge on Monday.