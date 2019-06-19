Jalen Lee announces his commitment to LSU during live radio broadcast
The good news on the recruiting trail continued for LSU on Wednesday morning, as Live Oak defensive lineman Jalen Lee announced that he is committed to LSU on Off The Bench 104.5.
Lee, a four-star, chose LSU over Alabama, adding to the Tigers deep recruiting class.
Lee's commitment comes on the heels of Alabama defensive lineman Eric Taylor's pledge Tuesday night and John Ehret defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins' pledge on Monday.
Lee becomes commitment No. 20 for the Tigers, who have been battling Alabama and Clemson for the top spot in the Rivals team rankings.
LSU now has six defensive linemen committed for the 2020 cycle, with two top in-state targets remaining uncommitted in U-High's Jaquelin Roy and Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory.
