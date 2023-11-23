Jalen Reed was a four-star recruit and the 63rd ranked prospect in the 2022 Men's Basketball class. After receiving offers from schools such as Houston, Xavier, Florida and Ole Miss, Reed decided to take his talents to Baton Rouge.

The Jackson, Mississippi native moved to California to pursue his basketball dream and enrolled in Southern California Academy. SCA has produced some of the best basketball players in the country with six other players in Reed's class going on to play power-five basketball.

Entering his freshman season, Reed was the second highest rated recruit in LSU's 2022 class and was expected to play a big role in Matt McMahon's first year. Reed saw 15.4 minutes of playing time per game, but was only able to muster 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in those minutes.

Reed came off the bench for most of the season, playing behind the likes of KJ Williams and Derek Fountain. With Williams gone, Reed has been given the nod and has started in all five of the Tigers games in 2023.

He started the season off with a modest eight point showing, but since then, Reed has taken off. In the four games since the opener, Reed has averaged 11.25 points, 4.25 rebound and 1.25 blocks in 23 minutes of action per night.

While those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, when you watch Reed play this year, he looks much smoother and more comfortable on the floor.

Matt McMahon talked about Reed's development in the offseason and what his improvement has meant to this team.