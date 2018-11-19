BATON ROUGE, La. -- There were several expected nuances at LSU’s return to the practice field on Monday afternoon, but one notable surprise.





Redshirt sophomore tight end Jamal Pettigrew resumed practicing on Monday for the first time since the summer. Pettigrew tore his ACL during offseason workouts and has yet to practice or play this season.





Defensive backs John Battle and Todd Harris Jr. both practiced, too. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who did not dress for Saturday’s contest against Rice, was not spotted. All three are expected to play at Texas A&M, coach Ed Orgeron said earlier on Monday.





"They're all going to be ready to play," he confirmed. "They should be ready to play. All three of them."





Mannie Netherly was on hand, but was not participating in individual drills. Terrence Alexander, who played a good deal of cornerback in place of the injured Kristian Fulton against Rice, continued to work out with Corey Raymond’s position group.





Sophomore Patrick Queen, who got the start at outside linebacker in last weekend’s game, continued to worked with the outside linebackers at practice.





"He did some good things," Orgeron said of Queen. "He's getting used to it. It's different when you've been a stack linebacker. When you're on the line of scrimmage everything's a lot quicker. He needs to use his hands a little bit better, but I think he provided some rush, he did some good things, he made some mistakes but I think that you're going to see him there."



