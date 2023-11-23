Javien Toviano and Ashton Stamps have been thrown into the fire this season. As true freshman, they've been counted on to step in and make plays in the secondary against some of the best competition in the country. On Tuesday, we got the chance to sit down and talk to both of the young corners about their collegiate experiences so far. The first of the duo we spoke with was Javien Toviano. The four-star corner from Arlington, Texas came in as a cornerback, but Brian Kelly and LSU have been moving him all around the secondary. He's been asked to step in at both corner and safety so far in his young career, and he talked about learning both positions in such a short time.

"It's been a bit of a transition, but I pride myself on being versatile. I just want to get in where I fit in, whether that's safety or corner, whatever the teams needs really." — Javien Toviano

We asked Toviano about what position he started with when he got here in the spring and when the team let him know that they were going to need him to step in at corner. He said he began at corner in the spring, but he quickly moved around into the nickel and safety positions. It wasn't until a few weeks ago that it became obvious they'd need him to step up at corner, but he wants to do anything he can to get on the field.

"I've been a guy that's been bouncing around since the spring time. I started off at corner and worked into nickel and safety, but it wasn't until about 2-3 weeks ago that corner was a position of need, so just being a guy that can play that position...It's football at the end of the day. Just backpedaling, open up and try to defend the ball, so that's my mindset about it." — Javien Toviano

We asked him about what the process has been like for him and Stamps to see the field as true freshman and what's enabled them to make such a big impact so early in their careers. He said they're just trusting what they've been taught, and now with some film they can review, they can learn more each week and go out there and compete at a high level on Saturday's.

"Just trusting what we've been taught. Obviously we're younger guys and it's a process to get on the field, but just to be able to get in and get extra film and make sure that you're paying attention to those details in the playbook. That's really it, just competing, that's what it's really all about." — Javien Toviano

Toviano's first start as a true freshman couldn't have been an easier test, right? All he had to do was trot out on the field against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium and defend a wide receiver core that was averaging over 15 yards per catch. He was asked if he was nervous before the game and if he thought he played well, and this was his response:

"Not at all. I just love to play football, so any opportunity that is, just make the most of it...There's definitely things I can do better. There's plays that are left out there and plays that you made, so you always try to focus on improving every week." — Javien Toviano

Next up was his counterpart, Ashton Stamps. Since fall camp, Stamps name has been one that was getting a lot of attention. He was a standout in camp and was set to see a lot of playing time his freshman season. He attributes his success early in his career to how he prepared in high school. As a senior, Stamps said he was preparing like he was a freshman in college so he'd be ready as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

"Before I got here I prepared, so my senior year [of high school], I was preparing like I was a freshman in college. Everything I did, I did it professionally and I just carried that on when I got to college...Just taking care of my body, getting up at five o'clock every morning just like Jayden [Daniels], I see him getting here at five o'clock in the morning just watching film and being professional...At first it was kind of just me in here, then I started seeing Jayden, and by Jayden being a leader, he brought other guys with him like his receivers, that's why their connection is so good." — Ashton Stamps

When you watch Stamps on the field, he makes some mistakes you'd expect from a true freshman corner, but he also plays with a lot of confidence. We asked him how he's able to play with such confidence as a true freshman against some of the best competition out there, and he gives a lot of the credit to LSU's cornerback coach, Robert Steeples.

"I feel like just mentally, being comfortable and being confident. I feel like it came from Coach Steeples, he's a great coach, and he's just giving us confidence everyday that we can do it. He just trusts in us and we just keep going." — Ashton Stamps

There are a lot of differences between high school and collegiate football. From game speed to the physicality, it can be hard for players to make the adjustment so quickly. Stamps said the physical was the hardest aspect to adjust to at the collegiate level. He's been injured a bit throughout the year, and he feels that was partially due to the physicality and workload of being a college football player.

"I would say the physical aspect for me. As you know, I was out for a couple of games, I was hurt. Just being able to take care of your body, because the load in college is way higher than the load in high school, so you just need to be able to take care of your body and be on top of it...At first I had a hamstring injury and then I had a groin injury, and I'm still kind of dealing with it. I'm managing it right now, but I'm still able to perform at a high level." — Ashton Stamps

Stamps said since he arrived on campus, he's gained about 15-20 pounds. He was a smaller corner in high school, weighing in at 165-pounds, but since he arrived on campus, he's weighed in as high as 189-pounds and he feels adding that much weight may have been one of the reasons he got hurt.

"I gained a lot of weight. I think like 15-20 pounds. I was 165 in high school and during the summer, I started gaining weight and I got up to 185. The highest I got here is 189...I think that was a big part of why I started having these injuries. This is the first time I've been this heavy, so by me moving it kind of puts strain on me...They're [the strength staff] great. Before I got here, I couldn't put on a pound, so when I got up here they got me right." — Ashton Stamps

The two freshman corners have made their fair share of mistakes, but they will only get better as they move further along in their careers. Playing as true freshman not only gives them more experience, but it gives them a bunch of tape they can review with Coach Steeples in the offseason to better prepare them for their sophomore seasons. Stamps and Toviano should be integral parts of this LSU secondary for the next 2-3 years, and with some possible transfers coming in this offseason, the Tigers secondary could look a completely different unit in 2024.

