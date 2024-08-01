On July 22nd, LSU cornerback Javien Toviano was arrested on video voyeurism charges and was suspended by the university and team. However, just over a week later, Toviano was spotted at the first day of LSU's 2024 fall camp practices, but he did not participate in drills.

When asked about Toviano's situation, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly had this to say:

"Javien [Toviano] has been reinstated by the university. As you know he was suspended by the university, but he was reinstated on Thursday. He's back in football activities and we'll kind of get him going again and back in the mix. He'll be a competitive player for us, he played for us last year, and we'll get him going as he works through his legal matters."

When Toviano was arrested, it looked as if he was leaving a pretty big hole in the Tigers secondary as they were already thin at corner, but having him back now gives them another piece to work with in the secondary.