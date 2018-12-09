Mark Clement-Tiger Details Reporter

LSU continued navigating through its slowest stretch of the basketball season, topping Incarnate Word, 91-50, Sunday afternoon in the PMAC.

It was the second of just 6 games in the month of December as the Tigers balance basketball with exams and holidays before opening up SEC play against Alabama early in the New Year. But just because there isn’t as much action on the hardwood doesn’t mean LSU isn’t putting in work.

The Tigers have capitalized on the added time on the practice court to work on itself while taking care of business in its lighter matchups against Grambling and UIW the past two weeks.

“Right now we’re building more chemistry,” said freshman guard JaVonte Smart. “At practice, we’re backing each other and trying to get after it.”

Smart was one of the standouts of Sunday’s win for LSU, finishing with a team-high 16 points to go along with 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

LSU coach Will Wade had high praise for Smart and his quick adjustment to the speed and tenacity of the college game.

“He’s an extremely tough kid,” Wade said. “He’s tough-minded. He never gets too high and he never gets too low. He comes from a toughness high school program where they didn’t put up with anything. His coach coached him hard and they won games on sheer will and toughness. He’s got all that and when you’ve got that you’ve got to add a little bit of skill and some of that to it, but he’s playing with confidence and we just kind of let him go a little bit. That all contributes to it.”

Smart has enjoyed his recent run of form as well, citing his defense and his energy as two of the biggest reasons he’s succeeded so far in his young collegiate career.

GOLDEN DAYS

Smart and the rest of LSU’s star-studded freshman class has undoubtedly been one of the biggest highlights of the young 2018-19 season, and it appears yet another freshman phenom has begun to make a name for himself in Baton Rouge.

Six-foot-6 forward Darius Days has worked his way into the starting lineup the past two games, impressive LSU coach Will Wade with his high work rate and knack for snagging tough rebounds.

Days took advantage of his second straight start, this time with the absence of fellow freshman forward Emmitt Williams, to the tune of 9 points and 8 rebounds, tacking on a pair of blocks for good measure. But as sophomore guard Skylar Mays pointed out, it’s often the plays that don’t get recorded that makes Days special.

“He makes a lot of plays for us that don’t come up on the stat sheet,” Mays said. “He rebounds the ball really well. He’s a really cerebral player and very smart. I like playing with him because he knows how to play.”

LSU needed a little extra from Days on Sunday with the absence of fellow freshman forward Emmitt Williams.

Williams, who busted his lip in a rebounding drill Friday, was held out for precautionary measures against UIW, but should be back in action Wednesday when the Tigers travel to take on Houston in Texas.

Days’ 8 rebounds was second on the team behind Kavell Bigby-Williams, who also helped chip in extra minutes with Williams out.

“(Williams) has been out for about two days now, so me Darius and Kavell have just been rotating back and forth in practice, so we kind of got a feel for it and got used to it,” said forward Naz Reid. “(Days) has got tremendous rebounding. Darius can just go get the ball and that’s something we need. He also plays hard. A lot of guys on our team play hard, but he’s one of the guys who plays the hardest.”

Wade also had high praise for Days after his pair of starts this month.

“He’s been great,” he said. “He does everything you ask him to do, except he fouled too much today. He plays extremely hard. He gets on the glass and makes winning plays. He does a great job.”

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

LSU now faces another long road trip this next week, traveling to take on undefeated Houston in Texas on Wednesday, followed by a game in Las Vegas against Saint Mary’s in the Neon Hoops Showcase.

The pair of games marks the final two road trips before the Tigers open SEC play, as well as one of the toughest two-game stretches so far this season.

“We learned we can compete in a high-pressure, high-stakes game,” Wade said, referring LSU’s previous road trip to the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando. “It’s going to be a blood-bath. You could call a foul every possession. (Houston) is as physical a team as we’ll play all season long. It’s going to be a huge test on the backboards, it’s going to be a huge test of our toughness and a huge test of our 3-point defense, which isn’t very good. Our transition defense is going to be tested. Everything is going to be tested. Can we counter-punch when they punch us? Can we settle into a game? All of that stuff is going to be extremely important.”

LSU knows the type of test it has ahead of itself against what is nearly a top-25 team, but the Tigers feel they’ve grown from their trip to Orlando when it lost in overtime to Florida State and fell short against Oklahoma State to close out the tournament.

“It helps just not playing in front of a 90 percent LSU fan base,” Mays said. “We know what that feels like, but obviously playing on the road is totally different from playing a neutral site game. Florida State kind of felt like a road game in a way, but we’ve just got a lot of guys that are going to have to step up, but we’re definitely capable.”

Mays finished his prep career at Findlay Prep, which is also located in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas.

He’ll be making his first trip back to the desert since leaving Findlay Prep, and he and the rest of the Tigers were very clear on what the mentality is heading into this two-game road trip.

“Not too many guys experience going to Florida, so now we just know what it takes to go up to Houston and (Las Vegas) and get the win,” Smart said. “Anybody can be beat any time any day any where. You’ve got to go in there with a winning mentality and come out with a win.”