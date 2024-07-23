Head Coach Jay Clark has signed a contract extension with LSU Gymnastics through 2031. This comes after Clark led the Tigers to their first national championship in program history.

In just his fourth season as head coach, Clark and the Tigers made history as the first team to bring a championship home to Baton Rouge. LSU finished first in the NCAA Semifinals to secure their spot in finals for the 10th time in school history and second consecutive year under Clark. The Tigers claimed their first national title on April 20 with their score of 198.225 in the finals to defeat California (197.850), Utah (197.800) and Florida (197.4375). With the win, LSU became just the eighth program in NCAA history to win the women’s gymnastics championship.

Clark said, “This extension and our success is not about one person. This is validating for our entire staff who works hard to do things the right way. We value our relationships with each other and with the student athletes we coach."

He was recently named the Top Collegiate Coach in Louisiana by Allstate Sugar Bowl as well as the SEC Co-Head Coach of the Year.



