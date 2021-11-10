Jay Johnson, LSU sign No. 1 recruiting class | 'This is a special place.'

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Wednesday announced the 21 members of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class that have signed national letters-of-intent with the program.

The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and the players in the class will be eligible for competition in the 2022-23 academic year.

"Our entire staff has worked tirelessly since our arrival this summer to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.

“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball. I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.”